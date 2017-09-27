Ranjha urges PTI to work for strengthening institutions

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Leader of Pakistan Muslim League

Nawaz (PML-N), Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha has urged the

Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI), to come forward for strengthening

constitution and national institutions.

The PTI chief Imran Khan should avoid playing politics of

1990’s, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif always worked for

improving the system, he said.

Nawaz Sharif respected the courts and implemented the orders

for supremacy of law in the country, he said.

He said that all the institutions should have accountability

process for smooth flow of system.

To a question regarding the cases of PTI, he said that PTI

will be disqualified in their cases.