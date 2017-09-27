ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Leader of Pakistan Muslim League
Nawaz (PML-N), Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha has urged the
Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI), to come forward for strengthening
constitution and national institutions.
The PTI chief Imran Khan should avoid playing politics of
1990’s, he said while talking to a private news channel.
The former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif always worked for
improving the system, he said.
Nawaz Sharif respected the courts and implemented the orders
for supremacy of law in the country, he said.
He said that all the institutions should have accountability
process for smooth flow of system.
To a question regarding the cases of PTI, he said that PTI
will be disqualified in their cases.
Ranjha urges PTI to work for strengthening institutions
