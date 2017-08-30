Rana terms World XI tour to Pakistan ‘a milestone’

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Former cricketer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan

Wednesday termed International Cricket Council (ICC) World XI’s tour to

Pakistan as a milestone that would prove a valuable medium for Pakistan

cricket.

The World XI will play three Twenty20s for the Independence Cup

against Pakistan under lights at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on

September 12, 13 and 15.

Talking to APP, Rana, also renowned as a specialist `death’ bowler,

praised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi for his

tremendous efforts in reviving international cricket in the country.

Rana hoped that everything goes well and World XI team’s tour to

Pakistan leaves cherishable memories for the whole Pakistani nation.

“Our nation is starving for international cricket and this news has given them

a ray of hope to seeing international cricket once again,” he said.

Rana, who was voted the `2008 Man of the Tournament’, also credited

Sethi for organizing two successful sessions of Pakistan Super League (PSL)

saying it had helped in bringing talented youngsters to fore.

“Sethi is a seasoned man and is running cricket affairs very well,” he said.

Speaking about the five year ban imposed on batsman Sharjeel Khan

for his part in a match-fixing ring, Rana said it is a very good decision as

anyone who is found guilty should be banned for life.

“We have to set examples for youngsters so that no one could even

dream of bringing a bad name to the country,” he said.

Rana’s career with Pakistan saw him take 110 wickets in 74 ODIs between

2003.