Ramiz only commentator to predict Pak-India final, green shirts victory

LAHORE, June 19 (APP): Pakistan former cricket captain, Ramiz Raja who

was part of the 15-man star studded line up of TV commentators for the ICC champions trophy was the only commentator who predicted Pak-India final, with green shirts clinching title of the mega event.

Ramiz was among the top notch commentators including Ricky Ponting

(Australia), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Graeme Smith (South Africa), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Michael Atherton (England), Nasser Husssain (England), Sourav Ganguly (India),Sanjay Manjrekar (India), Shaun Pollock (South Africa), Michael Slater (Australia),Ian Bishop (West Indies),Shane Warne (Australia),Simon Doull (New Zealand), and Athar Ali Khan (Bangladesh) who gave their thoughtful and entertaining comments during the matches of the champions trophy.

In the pre tournament predictions,majority of the commentators who served

the game with dignity and pride rated India and England as the favourites to qualify for the final with the English side most favourite to win the title.

Interestingly, Ramiz was the only commentator who gave his piece of mind

that Pakistan and India will play the final and green shirts will lift the title.

No other commentator came up with that thought or a prediction as Pakistan being the number eight ranked team in world started the Champions trophy as ‘underdogs’. Things turned bad to worst for them when they lost the inaugural match to arch rivals India.

“I had a strong conviction deep inside me that no matter what happens Pakistan will meet India in the final and they will win the title”, Ramiz told APP on Monday.

He said as a former captain and a player he was aware of the fact that Pak young players were full of talent,potential, promise, and with the passion as well as quest to make things happen in their way once they aim,no matter how challenging the task is.

“It was good to see that my prediction did not go wrong and our team won the title in a style,chalking out a victory which widely endorses the claim that this team is in the process of making”,he said.

The former captain praised the outstanding performance of Pak team in the final and termed the young players like Fakhar Zaman,Hassan Ali,Shadab Khan and Junaid Khan “the future of Pakistan Cricket”.

“After a long time we have seen Pak team performing in a flawless manner, piling up bulk of runs then bowling with precision and accuracy to outshine the Indian side in all departments of the game in the final”,he added.

He expressed his delight on Pakistan’s victory in the final and described it a memorable show of collective efforts and team work.

“Sarfraz Ahmad duly justified the role of captain and throughout the

tournament he handled the team in professional manner,proving himself a big inspiration for the team”, the former captain said.