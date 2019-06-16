ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said the meeting between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz at Raiwind on the International Fathers Day was part of the ‘‘save my dad campaign’ as fathers of both were facing corruption charges.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is serving a jail term in the Al-Azizia corruption case while former president Asif Ali Zardari is in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the fake bank accounts case.