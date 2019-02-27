Railways plan to open Pharmacies at major railway stations

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Pakistan Railways has planned to open Pharmacies at major railway stations in the country through invitation of bids as per Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.
“The bids will be offered as per single stage two envelope procedure and technical and financial proposal will be submitted by the bidders,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.
