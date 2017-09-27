Rabbani for evolving mechanism to resolve Ummah issues

ISLAMABAD, Sept 27 (APP):Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani

Wednesday said that Parliaments of the Muslim countries must come

forward and interact to evolve a mechanism for making concrete

efforts in order to resolve the issues being faced by the Ummah.

He was talking to a parliamentary delegation of Bahrain led by

Ali Bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of Shura Council, Kingdom of

Bahrain here at Parliament House.

Leader of the House in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq,

Deputy Chairman Senate Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Chairman Pak-

Bahrain Friendship Group in Senate of Pakistan Senator Hafiz

Hamdullah, Senators Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Azam Swati, Talha

Mehmood, Mushahid Hussain Syed and Sitiara Ayaz were also presented

during the meeting.

The delegation is currently visiting Pakistan on the

invitation of Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani.

The delegation laid wreath on the monument of “Unsung Heroes

of Democracy” and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the heroes of

the democracy and their unwavering commitment.

The delegation also visited the Gali-e-Dastoor, where a detailed briefing was given on the parliamentary and constitutional history of Pakistan.

The delegation also visit the refurbished library of the Senate and

appreciated the initiatives of the Senate Secretariat under the

leadership of Chairman Senate and expressed desire to assist the

Parliament of Bahrain in improving the library services.

Leader of the Barhrainian also recorded his impressions in the guest book.

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said that region is facing

turmoil and there was a dire need to put our heads together and

overcome the challenges posing threats to stability and security.

He said that this is an era of parliamentary diplomacy as it

is the most appropriate and viable option for furthering the ties

between the nations and resolving the issues.

He said that Pakistan enjoys cordial relations with Bahrain

and other Gulf countries and there is a need to further boost these

brotherly relations into extended economic ties to benefit from the

huge trade potential among these nations.

Chairman thanked on behalf of Pakistani people to the King of

Bahrain for establishing Nursing University in Pakistan which would

not only help improve health care facilities but the students of

this institution would serve as ambassadors for enhancing the

cooperation between Pakistan and Bahrain.

Chairman Senate said that the cooperation between the

Parliaments of Muslim countries is direly needed keeping in view the

fact that entire Muslim world has been destabilized by the vested

interests of the different international powers.

In this scenario, he is said, it is important for the Muslim

parliaments to interact and find solution to these problems and

emerging challenges.

Chairman Senate apprized the visiting delegation that Pakistan

is facing terrorism but due to resilience of our people and various

efforts through security operations and political interventions,

“We have been able to overcome this menace to a great extent. We are

looking forward for cooperation in this area as well as boosting

economic ties between the two sides”, he remarked.

He further said that Pakistan has always been striving to have

friendly relations with neighboring countries but since inception of

the Modi government, India is gripped in a war hysteria.

It has not only violated the international agreements but also

carrying out severe human rights violations by committing atrocities

against the Kashmiri people of Indian occupied Kashmir, who are struggling for their rights.

He said that war is not a solution to any problem and Pakistan

believes in resolution of problems through peaceful dialogue

process.

The visiting chairman of Shura Council Ali Bi n Saleh Al Saleh

agreeing with the idea floated by the Chairman Senate of Pakistan

said that Muslim Ummah is passing through a very difficult time

which calls for unity among the Muslim countries and parliaments are

good platform to this effect.

He said that there is a huge potential for improving the

economic ties and offered that Pakistan especially its private

sector should benefit from these opportunities as Bahrain could

serve as a gate way for Pakistani products for trade with the Gulf

countries.

He further apprized that Bahrain is a tax free country which

would be beneficial for the investors from Pakistan. He said that

we are learning to improve the democracy and would benefit from the

experiences of Pakistan in this area.

The head of the visiting delegation invited the Chairman

Senate of Pakistan to visit Bahrain for further enhancing the

parliamentary relations between the two countries.

The parliamentarian from the both side exchange views in the

area of mutual cooperation.