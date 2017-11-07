Quality education must to face present day challenges: Corps Commander

PESHAWAR, Nov 07 (APP):Corps Commander Peshawar, Lt. Gen. Nazir Ahmad Butt said here Tuesday that education is pivotal for the development of a nation and focus on this sector of prime importance was must to cope with the challenges of contemporary scenario.

He said this while addressing the regional “High Achievers Awards Ceremony 2017” at Iqra Auditorium of Army Public School (APS).

Begum Nazir Ahmad Butt, Army officials, parents, teachers and students of APS from across the province and FATA students attended the ceremony.

Corps Commander Nazir Ahmad Butt said students are the future of Pakistan and they will face different challenges in future adding education is the prime tool that will help them face these challenges.

He said developed nations got their status due to their focus on quality education. He expressed the hope that our students will also utilize all their energies on focusing their education and play key role in progress of the country.

The Corps Commander said they should become a role model and beacon of light for others to guide and compel them for doing something positive and important for the nation.

The Corps Commander continued that being a great nation we should carry forward the message and teachings of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal to others.

He said Pakistan would soon be standing in the row of developed countries so every citizen especially students have to work hard and take tangible steps in this direction. Education, he said encourages and enhances capabilities and personality of students adding it is the time for students to make value of their precious time for their future achievements.

He also emphasized upon positive and constructive use of social media that may have positive effects on the society and the nation as a whole.

Nazir Ahmad Butt also appealed to parents and teachers to have a vigilant eye on their kids to guide them in the right direction.

He announced that the number of APS schools and colleges will be increased to 38 from 28 in KP and FATA in near future.

Earlier, the students presented national anthem and tableaus depicting unity of the nation.

Later, the Corps Commander Nazir Ahmad Butt and his wife distributed cash prizes and certificates among the distinctive students and principals of the schools and colleges.