Quality education improving in ICT public schools: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30(APP):Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazl Chaudhry, on Wednesday said the quality of education in the public schools of federal capital is getting better day by day with the recent interventions of the government.
He was speaking at a ceremony organized here to award cash
prizes to position holder students of Federal Directorate of
Education (FDE).
On this occasion, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry also announced cash
prizes for the position-holder students, equivalent to the reward
given by the FDE.
Qandeel Khursheed, student of Islamabad Model College for
Girls I-10/4, who secured first position in matriculation exam of
Federal Board, was awarded Rs. 50,000.
She secured 1034 marks out of a total of 1050. Talha Rauf, a
student of G-10/4 College, who secured 1038 out of 1100 in pre-
engineering and got the second position in Federal Board, was
awarded Rs. 40,000. Saba Khalid, of IMCG F-7/2, secured third
position in Humanities Group and was awarded Rs. 30,000.
Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the fruits of Prime Minister
Education Reform Programme (PMERP) are in front of us in the shape of
top positions in Federal Board Exams.
He said that a sum of Rs 2.74 billion is earmarked for the
physical up-gradation and provision of facilities in the 422 schools
of CADD.
The Minister elaborated upon the new initiatives undertaken by
CADD under the PMERP for the improvement of pedagogic skills among
teachers.
He said that new set of technical training programs have been
introduced to train teachers on modern lines and new indicators have
been set up to gauge their performance.
He said, not only the students will be rewarded for their
exceptional scores in exams, but their teachers and principals will
also be recognized in various administrative ways.
Dr Tariq said that whenever he is asked about the biggest
problem hindering the path of progress, he pin-points it to just one
phenomenon, i.e ignorance and illiteracy. By imparting quality
education, Pakistan’s modern curses like extremism, terrorism and
joblessness can be resolved, the Minister added.
The Minister said that Pakistani children are extremely
talented and only require right direction and adequate facilities to
develop their capabilities to compete in the world. Dr Tariq said
that CADD is making all out efforts by securing additional funds
from the Prime Minister to provide quality education to the children
of Islamabad and make these educational institutions a model for the
whole country by 2018.
In his address, Chairman Federal Board Ikram Malik said that
the board examinations are held in 14 countries at the same time and
the position holders have to compete at such grand scale to get
positions in the Board.
He said that from 2006 to 2015 the institutions of the Federal
Directorate of Education could not get top positions in the Federal
Board. But after this dull period the quality of education of
Islamabad schools improved as they are constantly securing positions
in the Board exams and the system owes a great deal to the effective
policies of the current Government.
