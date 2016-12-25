Quaid’s birth anniversary being celebrated in a befitting manner

KARACHI, Dec 25 (APP): As elsewhere, the 141st birth anniversary of Quaid i Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being celebrated in Karachi on Sunday in a befitting manner.

The day dawned with special prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country.

In the provincial metropolis, there was a 21 gun salute.

An impressive change of guard ceremony was held at the Mazar of Quaid i Azam.

The cadets of the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul, performed the guard’s duty.

The PMA has the honour of being designated as the ‘Quaid i Azam’s own’.

The Commandant PMA Kakul, Maj. Gen. Abdullah Dogar, laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha.

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with members of the provincial cabinet visited the Mazar, laid floral wreath and offered Fateha.

The representatives of the three services also laid floral wreath at the Mazar and offered Fateha.

People from various walks of life also visited the mausoleum to pay homage to Quaid i Azam.

Various social, political and educational organizations organized programmes to shed light on various aspects of the personality, the work and achievements of the Father of the Nation.

Newspapers published special reports and articles while Radio and television channels aired special programmes on the occasion.

The National Museum of Pakistan, Karachi, organized a special exhibition at its premises.