Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim al-Thani to visit China later this month

BEIJING, Jan 25 (APP)::Qatar’s ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hammad al-Thani will visit China later this month and discuss bilateral relations and strategic partnerships in various fields as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest.

The Emir is scheduled to head to the Republic of Korea, Qatar’s second-biggest trading partner, on January 27. From there he will head to Japan, his country’s top trading partner, and then China, according to China Global Television Network on Friday.