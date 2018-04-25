Punjab wins opening match of Pakistan Cricket Cup 2018

FAISALABAD, Apr 25 (APP)::Punjab has won the opening match of one-day Pakistan Cricket Cup 2018 by defeating Baluchistan with 7 wickets at Iqbal Stadium, here Wednesday.

Winning toss, Baluchistan team decided to bat first and made 365 runs in total 50 overs with a loss of three wickets. Bismillah Khan of Baluchistan completed his century by scoring 106 runs on 105 balls with the help of 14 fours.

Ahmad Shehzad of Baluchistan was out after scoring 95 runs with the help of 3 sixes and 6 fours whereas Muhammad Nawaz scored 55 runs with 2 sixes and 8 fours. Similarly, Rameez Raja scored 51 runs with the help of 2 sixes and 5 fours.

On the other hand, Punjab team accomplished the target by scoring 366 runs in 48.5 overs with loss of three wickets.

Sahibzada Farhan of Punjab scored 155 runs on 145 balls with the help 2 sixes and 17 fours whereas Muhammad Rizwan scored 124 runs with 2 sixes and 13 fours and remained not-out. Similarly, Zain Abbas scored 47 runs with the help of one six and 6 fours.

Sahibzada Farhan was declared Man of the Match and was awarded a trophy and cash prize of Rs 25,000.