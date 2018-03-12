Punjab training camps for inter provincial games in full swing

LAHORE, Mar 12 (APP):Sports Board Punjab (SBP) training camps for the build up of its contingent are in full swing here at different venues.

On the instructions Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan, organized Punjab’s boxing, tennis and basketball training camps are in progress for the preparation of upcoming 4th Inter-Provincial Games scheduled to be held at Peshawar.

The boxing camp is setup at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall boxing ring, tennis camp at Bagh-e-Jinnah and basketball at gymnasium hall under the supervision of qualified coaches.

Meanwhile, Director Sports Javed Rasheed Chohan visited various training camps today (Monday) and assessed the training methods minutely. He expressed his hope that Punjab players will get huge success at Inter-Provincial Games.

He urged the Punjab contingent players to show passion and hard work because no one can gain success without these two ingredients. “Sports Board Punjab is providing best facilities during the training camps. Expert coaches have been engaged to impart quality training to camp probables. Now it’s players’ turn to show reasonable performances in their respective games during the mega event,” he added.