Punjab once again echoing with Bhutto’s slogans: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, July 19 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab Chapter President Qamar Zaman Kaira Thursday said Punjab is once again echoing with the slogans of Bhutto with a completely changed political scenario.

In a statement, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has presented comprehensive agenda for the welfare of the masses at gross-root level in its party manifesto.

However, the opponents lack any welfare programme for the common people in their manifestos and their faces reflect disappointment, he said.

PTI chief Imran Khan is habitual of taking U-turns and change 13 statements in a minute. What will be the future of the country if he comes to power? he questioned.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said Shehbaz Sharif has deceived his own brother Nawaz Sharif in his tough time.

He said, “We will purify the politics from dictators and strengthen democratic institutions in the country.”