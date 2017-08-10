Punjab Colours to meet Punjab Whites in National U18 women hockey final

LAHORE, Aug 10 (APP): Defending Champions Punjab Colours set a showdown

with sister team Whites in the final of the National U18 hockey championship after

winning their respective semi finals here on Thursday at the National hockey stadium.

The two Punjab sides had contrasting wins as Punjab Colours completely

outplayed Pakistan Boards putting in a dozen goals without reply. Punjab Whites were

fully stretched by the fighting Islamabad. It was 1-1 after 60 minutes. In the penalty

shoot out, Punjab team managed a 2-1 win.

The holders and the runaway favourites completely dominated the

proceedings. They attacked relentlessly and scored goals via open play as well as of

penalty corners.

Hamra Latif, was again Punjab Colours’ main scorer with seven goals.

Other goals were shared by Areeba Sarwar 2, Faiqa Riaz, Nida Asghar & Iqra Hanif.

The match between Punjab Whites and Islamabad turned out to be a real

cliff hanger. The two evenly matched sides were engaged in a good up and down battle.

Punjab Whites went ahead through their prolific scorer Sharika Sarwar in

the 24th minute via a penalty corner.

But the girls from the federal capital were level within five minutes; also via a

PC. Beenish Zafar was their goal scorer.

Half time: 1-1

The second half also saw a keenly contested game. Both sides had their

chances but neither managed to avail any. It came down to shoot out. Here, Punjab

girls managed to prevail with a narrow 2-1 win.

Final will be played tomorrow, Friday at 04:30 pm and the third position

match at 8 am between Islamabad and Pakistan Boards.