Publicity campaign of film ‘Chhupen Chhopai’ begins

LAHORE, Dec 16 (APP):Hero and Heroine of ‘Chhupen

Chhopai’ film, has started its publicity campaign in

the city before its release on December 29.

Main stars of the film, Ahsan Khan and Neelum Muneer

on visited BNU where hundreds of students welcomed them

and made selfis with the film stars.

Students said that they would enjoy the film in

cinema houses.

Film Hero told APP here on Saturday that artists

of the film did very hard work to do justice with their

charecters.

Javed Sheikh, Talet Hussain, Arshad Mahmood and Adnaan

Jaffer have also performed in the film.