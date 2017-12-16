LAHORE, Dec 16 (APP):Hero and Heroine of ‘Chhupen
Chhopai’ film, has started its publicity campaign in
the city before its release on December 29.
Main stars of the film, Ahsan Khan and Neelum Muneer
on visited BNU where hundreds of students welcomed them
and made selfis with the film stars.
Students said that they would enjoy the film in
cinema houses.
Film Hero told APP here on Saturday that artists
of the film did very hard work to do justice with their
charecters.
Javed Sheikh, Talet Hussain, Arshad Mahmood and Adnaan
Jaffer have also performed in the film.
Publicity campaign of film 'Chhupen Chhopai' begins
