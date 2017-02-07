PTV needs Rs 7 billion for upgradation

ISLAMABAD Feb 07 (APP): National Assembly was informed Tuesday that Pakistan Television needs Rs 7 billion for overall upgradation to meet the requirements of present era.

Winding up discussion on a resolution regarding performance of PTV, Parliamentary Secretary Shahnawaz Ranjha informed the House about various measures of the present government taken to expand its coverage and updating PTV’s system.

“PTV in recent past has installed five boosters with one each at Chalas, Gizer, Khaploo and Ganache and the one inaugurated by the Prime Minister in Kohat,” he said as he mentioned to installing more boosters during 2017.

The parliamentary Secretary said PTV has planned to install five more boosters in areas like Kotli Sattiyan, Shakargarh, Badin and other areas while its eight channels including PTV News, PTV Home, Bolan, Sports, Global, AJK and PTV World disseminate information and entertainment to its viewers.

He said over the period PTV’s in house production of drama had almost stopped. But, the present government after coming into power in 2013 focused this areas and revived it. “Now, 24 dramas are telecast by PTV produced through its in house production”‘he remarked.

He said PTV has also constituted a Concept Development Committee for the revival of its golden era when PTV’s dramas were viewed not only across the country but also in other countries.

Ranjha said an alternate of Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG) in the form of TVU that is far cheaper than DSNG. “We have purchased nine TVUs for PTV’s news section.”

He also mentioned to PTV fee collection through electricity bills and said, with the efforts of the present government we have brought down the WAPDA share in bill from Rs 5 to Rs 1 that is benefiting PTV with Rs 500 million annually.

The Parliamentary Secretary also mentioned to upgradation efforts for PTV’s system by digitalizing it in cooperation with Chinese companies to run standard definition programs. “The sites at Murree, Chalas, Kala Shah Kaku, Sakesar and Thandiani have been identified for installation of these systems”.

Ranjha said, to strengthen news operation PTV has installed latest equipment at Chagai Auditorium while latest technologies are also being introduced to enhance performance.

He also mentioned to introduction of paperless and tapeless culture in PTV by introducing a hardware for recording and data saving.

The Parliamentary Secretary said the government is making all out efforts to equip PTV with latest technologies to meet the present requirement of information and entertainment.

“We have extensive infrastructure across the country and cover 90 percent of total population in the country”.

“However, we need to upgrade our system to meet modern age requirements and for the purpose PTV needs Rs 7 billion,” he said. “PTV is working day and night to further improve its performance. We have done a lot and doing more to fully meet requirements of our viewers.”