PTI’s internal environment unsafe for woman activists: Gulalai

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP): PTI’s Member National Assembly Ayesha

Gulalai Wednesday said internal environment at Pakistan

Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was unsafe for woman activists and that was the

main reason of her quitting the party.

Parting ways with the party at the thime when other people were

joining it proved the fact that the PTI had no conducive environment

for women, she said talking to a private television channel.

Gulalai said Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and

his cabinet ministers were involved in rampant corruption, which she had

brought into the knowledge of the party leadership, but no action was

taken against them.

She said Imran Khan had been harping on the slogan of eliminating corruption from the country, but it was not his priority. Despite

complaints by her and other party workers, he kept mum. The KP

chief minister, she alleged, was awarding contracts to his relatives

and party leader Jehangir Tareen.

Gulalai claimed that it was very shocking for her when she first

received a text message from Imran Khan and told her father about it.

She continued receiving such messages for some time, but did not

raise the matter for some expediency, she added.

She claimed that she had evidence, which Imran Khan could not deny

and might be presented at a legal forum.

Many PTI legislators had reservations about the party policies

and some of them had even formed a forward bloc, she added.

Gulalai said Naz Baloch and Javed Hashmi had also to quit the

party due to ill behaviour of the leadership.

She said she had been an active worker of PTI, staged a

sit-in against load-shedding in KP and launched a cleanliness movement there.

To a question, Gulalai said she neither demanded a ticket for

NA-1 nor she wanted to contest election from such party, which did

not give due respect to the women.

She said the allegation of her meeting PML-N leader Amir Muqam

was baseless and she would ask the PML-N leader to sue the accusers.

She said she would also file a case against the journalist, who had

levelled such baseless allegations against her.

To a query, she replied that a false campaign was being run

on social media against her sister who was a sports person and was an international player of squash.

About her future political strategy, she refused to resign from

the membership of National Assembly and committed to raise public issues more effectively in the august House. “I had joined politics with an aim

to serve the masses and will continue to do so,” she maintained.