ISLAMABAD, June 11 (APP):Special Assistance to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government fully believed in fundamental right of freedom of expression.

Talking to Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain who called on her here, she said the government was determined for protection of media community rights and their welfare.

She said all possible steps would be taken for improving the condition of persons affiliated with media. She said the PTI government was striving for development of all sectors.

Gilgit-Baltistan governor said it was vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Pakistan destination of tourists from all over the world.

He said the natural sights of Gilgit Baltistan had no parallel all over the world and efforts were being made to provide maximum facilities to the tourists.

Political situation and Gilgit-Baltistan affairs also came under discussion during the meeting.