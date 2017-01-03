PTI failed to present evidence against PM on Panama issue: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had failed to present any single documented evidence against the Prime Minister in Panama Papers issue.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believe in the courts and would accept their decisions.

He said PTI had adopted a policy of mud slugging on others and it was

determined to continue with same policy till next general elections.

He said when PML-N came into power, the country was facing severe

energy crisis, law and order situation and economic issues but due to prudent polices of the government, peace had been restored, loadshedding visibly reduced and economy indicators improved.

Khurram Dastgir said people were well aware about the development and welfare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The people were showing full confidence on the policies and programmes of the PML-N government and it won Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan general elections, Cantonment, local government and bye-polls, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the government had removed the

reservations of Chief Ministers of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and three Chief Ministers had taken part in the meeting on CPEC in Beijing.