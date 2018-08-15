PTI enjoys majority for Speaker, Deputy Speaker & PM slots: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday claimed to enjoy the support of 175 to 180 members of the National Assembly for the election of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and the Prime Minister, terming it a one sided contest.

Talking to media outside the Parliament, PTI’s spokesperson Fawad Chaudhary expressed the hope that coalition parties would vote for the PTI and termed the parliament election process just a formality. He said that the coalition parties were united under PTI’s umbrella.

Expressing his satisfaction on the parliament’s proceedings, he said that the proceedings were being done as per law.

Meanwhile, condemning the attack on the accountability court, Fawad said, “It is unacceptable” adding that the attack was a conspiracy to stop the trial against former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.