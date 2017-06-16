PTI becoming “pocket edition” of PPP: Dr Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister

for Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani Friday said Pakistan Tehreek

e Insaf (PTI) has become a “pocket edition” of Pakistan Peoples

Party (PPP), whose leaders have joined Imran Khan.

In a statement, he said Imran Khan was facing the case of

foreign funding, was an absconder and would face legal consequences

for his actions.

He said Imran Khan was trying to create misunderstandings

between the government and institutions.

Dr Kirmani said the Sharif family has responded to all the

questions of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

He said no corrupt person was held accountable in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa, adding the nation wanted to know about the cases of

billions of rupees pending in the provincial Ehtesab Commission.