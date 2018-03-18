Sports 
PSCA to monitor stadium,routes by 300 cameras

LAHORE, Mar 18 (APP):The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) has deputed three teams comprising 75 police
communication officers to monitor routes taken by PSL teams from airport to hotel and to stadium besides using 300 PSCA cameras.
According a press release of the PSCA, surveillance and monitoring will be reinforced with a mobile command centre and drone-cams operations from the field.
The arrangements were further fortified with special petrol and escort beats of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU). The authority was committed to ensure the best surveillance and security arrangements with the help of law enforcement agencies, it added.

