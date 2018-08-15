Provision of basic facilities, jobs creation, PTI’s top priority:Umer

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Umer Ayub Wednesday said PTI led government would give top priority to provision of basic facilities to the masses beside creation of jobs for the youth.

Talking to Pakistan Television (PTV), he said that PTI new government would take measures to strengthen institutions for improving their performance.

Political stability was essential for economic growth in the country, he said adding that measures would be taken to improve institutions so that better result in the economic sector could be achieved.

He said the new PTI government would ensure provision of gas and power sectors.

Umer said upcoming government was prepared to face challenges in education, health and power sectors in the country.

For the betterment of the country, PTI would take all opposition parties on board in national interest, he added.