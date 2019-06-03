By Najam-ul Hasan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (APP):Despite challenges on the economic front, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) led government is optimistic to achieve its target of providing 10 million jobs during the five years tenure through mega projects being launched by the incumbent government.

Five million low cost housing project, Kamyab Jawan Programme, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) phase-II, agriculture sector development and other policy initiatives such as shifting focus from trade to manufacturing sector, and private-public partnership are some of the glimpses of government’s efforts in achieving the target.