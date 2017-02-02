Proper training of children can bring positive change in society: First Lady

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): First Lady Begum Mehmooda Mamnoon

Hussain Thursday said children are the future of a country and

their proper training can bring positive change at home and

society.

Speaking to students of Islamabad model schools for girls at

Awan e Sadr, she said modern technology has made it easy for girls

to get religious knowledge while sitting at their homes.

The first lady has started a series of lectures on

training of girls and their religious and worldly education where

students of various schools are invited and informed about

their duties so that they can play their role in development and

prosperity of the country.

She said Namaz is a basic pillar of Islam and a Muslim is

incomplete without its culmination.

Offering Namaz or Salah has been emphasised in the Holy Quran time and

again, she added.

She said Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) has placed Namaz

in the first category and directed for its early offering.

The first lady said basic purpose of bowing before Allah

Almighty is to thank our Creator for His blessings upon us.

She said Namaz brings submissiveness in a human being and

eliminates egoism and stubbornness.

According to an Hadith of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him)

one who intentionally quits Namaz becomes sinful, she said and added another Hadith says Namaz is a pillar of religion and he who leaves Namaz hurt the religion.

First Lady Mahmooda Hussain said Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be

Upon Him) during his last moments of life advised the Muslims to

keep offering prayer after his demise.

The importance of Salah is evident from the sayings of Prophet Muhammad

(Peace Be Upon Him), she added.

She said Namaz creates feelings of cleanliness and

purity in a human personality besides making one disciplined and

time abiding.

After her speech the First Lady mingled with the students. The

student informed her about their curricular activities.