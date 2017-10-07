ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a road accident took place in Dasht area of Balochistan.
The prime minister sympathised with the grieved families and prayed for early recovery of those wounded in the tragic incident, said a PM Office statement.
Prime Minister condoles over deaths in Dasht road accident
