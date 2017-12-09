Prime Minister breaks ground for 1263MW Punjab Power Plant

HAVELI BAHADUR SHAH (JHANG), Dec 9 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday performed the groundbreaking of Punjab Power Plant here to produce 1263 megawatt of electricity as another step forward towards load-shedding free Pakistan.

The prime minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif as they unveiled the plaque to launch work on the project being executed in Haveli Bahadur Shah area of Jhang district. Minister of State for Power Abid Sher Ali was also present on the occasion.

The Punjab Power Plant would be fueled by the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) that would generate 810MW in its first phase to be completed in around 14 months.

The second phase of the project would complete in 26 months to produce total 1263MW of electricity.