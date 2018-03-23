Presidential awards presented to three personalities in Balochistan

QUETTA, Mar 23 (APP):Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai on Friday presented Presidential awards to three highbrow personalities in Balochistan on occasion of Pakistan Day.

A ceremony was held at Governor House here Friday, on the occasion of Pakistan Day, in which Governor Balochistan Mohammad Khan Achakzai presented Presidential awards to three

renowned personalities from Balochistan, for rendering uncountable services for the welfare of the State and its people.

Inspector General Police Balochistan Moazzam Jha Ansari was awarded honorable Quaid-e-Azam Police medal, for his remarkable role in ongoing war against terrorism and tremendous efforts he made for restoration of peace and security in the province.

Advocate Sarwar Farooq and Actress Maryam Durdana Baloch were awarded Pride of Performance awards for their outstanding services in literary and art.

Speaker Balochistan assembly Raheela Hamid Khan Durrani, Provincial Ministers Mir Asim Kurd Gailo, Agha Raza Akbar Askani, former Federal Minister, Dr Abdul Malik Kansi, Director General Public Relations Shehzada Farhat and other government officials were also present in this ceremony.