President urges political parties to develop consensus on Vision 2025

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): President Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain Thursday urged the government, opposition and all other political parties to declare Vision 2025 as national plan through consensus to ensure welfare of the public.

“I earnestly desire that the government, opposition and all political

parties should declare it (Vision 2025) as a national plan through consensus,” the President said while addressing the joint sitting of the parliament.

The President said that the vision included several programmes for

stability of the economy and welfare of the people.

He said that the vision included resolve to be in the top 25 economic of

the world by raising the national growth and per capita income.

The President said that there was a need to focus on controlling the

rising rate of population growth to ensure the optimal use of resources.