President urges national unity for country’s progress, prosperity

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain urged the nation to get united for the noble cause of national progress and prosperity by setting aside the political and non-political differences.

In his message to the nation on the birth anniversary of Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to be observed on Monday, he said the ideal way to pay tribute to the great Quaid was not to hesitate from any sacrifice for the development and prosperity of the motherland.

He observed that the relevance of Quaid’s teachings and thought was increasing with every passing day as he had given us the golden principles of unity, faith and discipline using his foresight and political acumen.

He said if we had a look on the situation, the nation had been facing, was mainly caused by the its deviation from Quaid’s thought.

The president said unfortunately we had ignored the lessons taught by the founders of Pakistan that had begotten complicated issues for us.

He viewed that the problems we had been facing in our political, social, economic, religious and administrative affairs could be tackled if we follow the constitution to realize the dream of economic stability and progress.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty to help us strive for the development of the country following the footsteps of the Quaid-e-Azam