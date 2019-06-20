ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday urged the media and the society to play their due role for nation’s moral building along with economic development of the country.

“All the indicators are in place to herald that Pakistan will achieve moral stability. The way we hosted millions of Afghan refugees and handled the terrorism, manifests that Pakistan’s moral fiber is very strong,” he remarked while addressing an award distribution ceremony held to recognize the contribution of the television channels in creating awareness through public service messages.

The ceremony was also attended by First Lady Samina Arif Alvi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman PEMRA Mirza Salim Baig, renowned news anchors, representatives of journalists unions and senior journalists.