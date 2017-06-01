President truly appreciates role of parliament: Governor KPK

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal
Zafar Jhagra on Thursday said that the President truly appreciated
the important role of the parliament, urging parliamentarians to
play due role in national progress and prosperity of the country.
Talking to APP, the Governor KPK said that in his address to
the Joint Sitting of the Parliament President Mamnoon Hussain
appreciated the government on taking innovative steps for economic
progress and development of the country.
He said that the President truly said that the emergence of
difference of opinion on the process of development and rights on
the national resources among the different segments of the society
is not un-usual.
As the debate and difference in opinion, the President added,
on such issues facilitates and leads to benevolence and prosperity
paving the way for reforms.
At the same time, however, it is also imperative to block the
avenues of chaos emerging from difference of opinion through a well
thought out strategy so that all efforts to make the process of
national development controversial can be thwarted, he said quoting
the address of the President.
