President to attend opening ceremony of 5th AIMAG

ISLAMABAD, Sept 16 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on

Saturday will leave for Turkmenistan to attend the opening

ceremony of 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG)

being held in Ashgabat.

The pan-continental sport event would start on

Sunday, for which 130-member Pakistan contingent had already

arrived in Ashgabat, said a press release.

About 5,500 players from 64 different countries will be

contesting in different games.