President offers special prayers for rain

ISLAMABAD December 26 (APP): Special prayers were offered here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr Monday to seek the blessings of Allah Almighty for a “rain of blessings” to end months long drought that has depleted water reservoirs besides causing serious health issues.

President Mamnoon Hussain offered the prayers, and was joined by the staff of the Presidency.

The President on Sunday made an appeal to the nation to seek Allah’s blessings and offer country wide special prayers for rain.

The Imam of the Presidency mosque led the two-rakat prayers, after the Zuhr, and sought the mercy of Allah to end the long drought that was causing innumerable sufferings for the people, the agriculture sector and livestock.

Lack of rain in the country has led to drop of water level in the reservoirs, underground water table and was having a serious impact on the health and agriculture sectors.