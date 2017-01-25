President notes significance of PCP in strengthening media role

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday observed that the Press Council of Pakistan (PCP) had an important role in strengthening the media.

He said the PCP has the responsibility to accomplish national interests and create public awareness.

The President was talking to a delegation of PCP led by its chairman Dr Salahuddin Mengal that called on him here at the Aiwan e Sadr.

The President said the government strongly believed in media freedom and desired that news based upon facts should reach to public.

He called upon media to play its role in creating awareness in the society about various issues, said a press release.

He expressed the hope that PCP would play its role in further improving the standards of media and assured government’s cooperation in this regard.

The President also directed the ministry of information and broadcasting to provide office facilities to the PCP.

Other members of the delegation included Rafiq Ahmed, Syed Iqbal Jafferi, Nasir Zaidi, Ayesha Ikram, Syed Haroon Shah, Shahjehan Syed and Muhammad Ibrahim Khan.