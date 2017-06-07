President leaves for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on

Wednesday left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

The President, who was accompanied by his family members,

would spend second `Ashra’ of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia and

also pay their respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him).

The President and his family left for Saudi Arabia on a

commercial flight. The President would bear all expenses

of his visit.