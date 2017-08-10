President grieved over demise of Dr Ruth Pfau

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Dr Ruth Pfau.

Lauding the unforgettable services of late Dr Pfau for

the elimination of leprosy from Pakistan, he said

she left her country and made Pakistan her homeland just to

serve the humanity.

He said the whole nation saluted late Dr Pfau for her

services and said her great tradition of human service would

be kept alive.

President Mamnoon said those who had recovered from the

deadly disease due to Dr Pfau’s efforts had been praying for

peace of the Dr Ruth Pfau’s soul in eternal life.