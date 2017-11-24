President expresses grief for martyred AIG Police

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Additional Inspector General Muhammad Ashraf Noor and his driver in a suicide blast in Peshawar.

The President said officers and Jawans had rendered great sacrifices for the security of the country and the people, according to a statement from the President House issued here.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for salvation of the departed souls.

The President noted that the menace of terrorism had been greatly overcome owing to effective strategy of security institutions, however, he stressed the need to unmask the facilitators of terrorists.

He also directed the departments concerned to provide all possible medical support to the people injured in the tragic incident.