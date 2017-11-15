President condemns Quetta terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Quetta in which a police officer along with his family members embraced martyrdom.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, he said the attack on police and civilians was a cowardly act which could not be tolerated.

He emphasized that the life and property of the citizens could only be protected by eradicating terrorism so that peace in the country could be ensured.

The president also directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible medical facilities to the injured.