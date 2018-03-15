President appreciates role of HR development in Eisenhower Fellowship

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday while appreciating the Eisenhower Fellowship Programme in human resource development said it was playing a significant role in training of experts in various fields.

Talking to President of Eisenhower Fellowships George de Lama who along with a delegation called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said the fellows of this institution were performing invaluable services for the humanity.

Chief Operating Officer Indus Hospital Karachi Abdul Bari Khan and other fellows of the Eisenhower Fellowships were also present on the occasion.

The President expressed pleasure over the fact that Pakistani scholars were associated with this programme from the beginning and were engaged in the service of country and humanity. He emphasized that such institutions play a commendable role in imparting education and the human resource development. He hoped that cooperation between Pakistan and Eisenhower Fellowships would continue to grow in future.

The President said Pakistan has been hugely affected by terrorism in the region and thousands of Pakistanis have made enormous sacrifices of life and property. He highlighted that Pakistani diaspora was playing a vibrant role in the progress and development of America and these peoples were serving as a bridge between the both countries.

President Eisenhower Fellowships George de Lama termed his visit to Pakistan as pleasant and memorable.