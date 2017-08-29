PR revenue jumped to Rs 50 bln: PM told

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Tuesday chaired a briefing on Pakistan Railways at the

PM office.

The meeting was informed that in 2012-13 total revenue

from passenger operations stood at Rs 18.20 billion which had

increased almost three times to Rs 50 billion.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique briefed the

prime minister about various measures that were taken during

the past four years for the revival of railway.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts made for the

revival of railway and stressed upon the need for adoption of

modern practices for improvement of infrastructure and

providing quality services to the passengers which should

remain top priority of the ministry.

The railways minister said as a result of adoption of a

comprehensive business strategy, infrastructure investment,

tariff rationalization, introduction of right mix of service

and emphasis on better and transparent management, significant

increase of passenger and freight revenues had been achieved.

The ministry was now working on a modernization and

upgradation plan for the railway, he added.

Similarly, the revenue from freight operations has also

increased from 1.500 billion to Rs. 12.420 billion during the

same period, said PM Office media wing in a press release..

The government, the minister was, committed to transform the

organization into a vibrant and fast improving entity capable

of service delivery at international standards.

Talking about the future plans, the minister briefed the

prime minister about early harvest project under CPEC that

included upgradation of existing main line ML-1 (from Peshawar

to Karachi) and establishment of a dry port near Havelian.