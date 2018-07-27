PPPP’s Yousuf Talpur wins NA-220 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidate Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur won election from National Assembly constituency NA-220 Umerkot by securing 162,979 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stood second by getting 104,267 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Neelam Walgi of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz by getting 5089 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 61.96%.