PPP to remove hunger, provide basic amenities to people:Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Opposition leader in Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would remove hunger and provide basic amenities of life to people after coming into power.

The PPP had done development in Sindh areas and the people would vote for party on the basis of performance, she said talking to a news channel.

She said the party had introduced the politics of resistance in the country, adding the PPP had introduced 18th Amendment besides awarding National Finance Commission (NFC) to provinces.

The rival parties were feared of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who had launched campaign in different parts of the country, she said.

To a question, Sherry Rehman said politics of hatred and agitation should be ended for democracy.

Extremism, culture of abusive language and politics of agitation was one of the reason for terrorism, she said.

She urged all the political parties to sit together for completely wiping out terrorism from the country.

She said the interim-government was responsible to remove the reservations of the political parties.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif, she said there must be open court trial for the elements involved in the corruption cases.

She said Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani had faced jail due to provision of jobs to people. The leader of PPP Asif Ali Zardari had also faced long time imprisonment due to false cases filed against him during the previous governments tenure, she added.