Poverty reduction top priority of the government: Chairperson BISP

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Dr Sania Nishtar here on Friday said that poverty reduction is the top priority of the incumbent government and in this regard, recently formed programme Poverty Alleviation and Coordination Council (PACC) will address most vulnerable segment of the society.

She was talking to a UN delegation led by H.E María Fernanda Espinosa, President United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which called on her at BISP headquarters. Dr. Maleeha Lodhi Pakistan’s permanent representative to United Nations also attended the meeting along with other representatives from the United Nations.