Polling for chairmen,vice chairmen elections underway

SIALKOT, Dec 22 (APP) : Polling for election of chairmen and vice chairmen commenced peaceully in district Sialkot on Thursday.

The polling process will continue till 2 pm without any interval.

The Election Commission has established four polling stations for holding peaceful, impartial, transparent, free and fair elections of the heads of local bodies in Sialkot district and four tehsils including Sialkot, Sambrial, Daska and Pasrur.

The PML(N) has fielded Hina Arshad Warraich as its candidate for the slot of chairperson of district council Sialkot, besides three other candidates Ch Raza Subhani Advocate, Malik Ziyafat Ali Awan and Muhammad Jamil Ashraf as PMLN candidates for the three seats of vice chairmen.

In Pasrur, the PML-N leadership has given party ticket to Rana Muhammad Shabir as a potential candidate for the seat of chairman municipal committee.

The PML(N) has fielded Rana Jang Sher as a candidate for the office of chairman of municipal committee Sambrial. He is backed by local MPA Ch Arshad Javaid Warraich as well.

In Daska, the PML(N) leadership has left this election as open for the slot of chairman of Daska municipal committee, as it has not awarded ticket to any candidate here Whereas, PML(N) candidate Ch Tauheed Akhtar has already been elected unopposed as the mayor of Sialkot municipal corporation while, PML(N) candidate Ch Bashir Ahmed

was also elected unopposed as deputy mayor here as no candidate submitted nomination papers against these PML(N) candidates.