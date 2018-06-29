PNCA working to revive most popular folk art puppetry

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), National Puppet Theatre (NPT) is promoting the dying art of puppetry and to educate the children regarding social problems including health and education.

It was a great initiative by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to revive the most popular folk art, which because of the negligence was dying, said an artist Azeem Iqbal.

Senior officials of PNCA told APP, that the puppet show is a regular feature of the council presented by National Puppet Theater (NPT). With the movement of puppets, the shows depict folk tales and skits to entertain and educate children regarding social problems including health, education, environment etc.

Besides entertainment, these puppet shows are conscious efforts to explain socio-cultural issues and nurture a sense of responsibility among children to combat such evils.

NPT also organize shows every year in other cities to highlight important national and international events like Earthquake Victims Day, Kashmir Solidarity Day, Pakistan Day Celebrations, Independence Day Celebrations, World Tourism Day, and Universal Children Day and Quaid-e-Azam Day Celebrations.

These issues are presented in light and interesting manner, but with an underlying sobriety and seriousness through the art of puppetry.

People and children gain knowledge from these interesting musical shows and get transformed through the moral & historical stories acted out by the puppeteers.

The performances not only include serious issues but also the color of Pakistan in the form of Folk Dances of our four provinces, funny and amusing skits, jokes and infotainment at the full.

National puppet theatre has numerous puppets, which are hand made by the apprentices of National Puppet Theatre and this section has trained many groups.