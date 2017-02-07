PNCA to organize youth contest of short films on CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts

(PNCA) is holding a youth contest of short films, documentaries,

photomontages and digital stories about the China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC).

The contest is aimed to introduce and highlight the art and

culture along the Silk Route from Khunjrab Pass to Gwadar, an

official of PNCA told APP.

He said youth living along the Silk Route can document their

respective areas, cities, towns and villages incorporating local

music, art, historic sites, traditions, customs, dresses, food and

history.

“Impressions of children and older people about their places of

residence work and study could also be included,” he added.

He said that special event, festivals and exceptional happenings

in their areas could also be made part of their work.

He said prizes will be given to best entries in different

categories judged by a jury of experts, adding that selected entries

will be exhibited in six different cities of Pakistan at the

conclusion of the contest.

Young people interested in taking part in the contest or need

further information have been directed to contact PNCA