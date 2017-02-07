PNCA to organize youth contest of short films on CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts
(PNCA) is holding a youth contest of short films, documentaries,
photomontages and digital stories about the China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC).
The contest is aimed to introduce and highlight the art and
culture along the Silk Route from Khunjrab Pass to Gwadar, an
official of PNCA told APP.
He said youth living along the Silk Route can document their
respective areas, cities, towns and villages incorporating local
music, art, historic sites, traditions, customs, dresses, food and
history.
“Impressions of children and older people about their places of
residence work and study could also be included,” he added.
He said that special event, festivals and exceptional happenings
in their areas could also be made part of their work.
He said prizes will be given to best entries in different
categories judged by a jury of experts, adding that selected entries
will be exhibited in six different cities of Pakistan at the
conclusion of the contest.
Young people interested in taking part in the contest or need
further information have been directed to contact PNCA
