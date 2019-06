ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP):Summer Art Camps of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) that started last week on 20th June will continue till August 5 to engage students and amateur artists in healthy activities during their summer vacations.

The courses offered exciting opportunity for budding artists for exploring their hidden talent while the participants have been divided into three age groups to 5 to 6, 7 to 10 and 11 to 16 years old.