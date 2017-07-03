PNCA summer art camp classes conclude

ISLAMABAD, July 3 (APP): The summer art camp classes concluded

here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday.

One month classes were held to engage students and amateur

artists in healthy activities during their summer vacation.

The courses were offered exciting opportunity to budding

artists for exploring their hidden talent while the participants

have been divided into two age groups: four to six to 16 years old.

Over 50 students from various educational institutes of twin

cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad participated in the classes to

get trained in different fields of visual and performing arts during

three-month-long summer art camps.

PNCA Children Art Workshop, Visual Arts Division and

Performing Arts Division have arranged the classes including courses

of painting, sculpture, drawing, singing, dancing and other

disciplines.

Summer Art Camps is a regular feature of PNCA’s programmes

arranged to facilitate art lovers, students and amateur artists for

boosting their extra skills besides their regular studies, the

official said.