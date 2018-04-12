PNCA to present play ” Anoki Bat b Mumkin hy” on April 15

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Karwan Theatre would present special play “Anoki Bat b Mumkin Hy” on April 15.

Director Karwan Theatre, Asif Shah said ‘Anoki Bat b Mumkin Hy’ is a parable about exploitation, telling the story of a rich merchant travelling across the desert and being increasingly cruel to his porter so they can travel as fast as possible.

The theme of the drama was to highlight the importance of laborers and their hardships.

He said that Karwan theatre would organize more such plays at PNCA auditorium in future.

He maintained that people of Islamabad always encouraged Karwan theatre to bring such plays in the city.